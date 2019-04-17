Luci, a New VR Headset Company, Wants to Take You to the Movies

Virtual reality startup Luci is debuting a new headset that is intended for at-home VR movie viewing (though, yes, the devices can be used with video game systems too).

The Luci Immers headsets can be used for 3D movies, and the headset can put them in a virtual movie theater for a more immersive experience.

The company is following the growing trend of lighter, more mobile VR headsets, like the Oculus Go. The goal is to make the devices more comfortable to wear in public or on a plane.

There are three new Immers headset models: the crown, which mimics the more traditional style VR headset; the glass, which has a Google Glass-esque design of glasses attached to a frame; and the band, which is a lighter version of the crown style.

The Immers weigh just over 6 oz. compared to Sony PlayStation VR’s 21 oz. set and Oculus Go at just over 16 oz.

Crystal Tang, executive vice president of Luci, says the focus during development was on picture quality and streamlined hardware designs.

Each pair of Immers comes with Luci Home, a content viewing platform. Though there is some original content already available, Tang notes that her company is working to bring on media partners to add other shows and movies.

The company has raised more than $300,000 on crowdfunding service Indiegogo, after reaching its initial goal of $25,000 in 30 minutes.

All three Luci Immers models are expected to ship in early fall 2019. They’ll initially be available online only, but eventually Luci plans to sell the Immers through other retailers as well. Pre-orders are already available on Indiegogo, starting at $499, though official pricing has yet to be announced.