Video game retailer GameStop is offering players two days to decide if they like newly released games. If they don’t, customers can get a full refund in the form of store credit.

The promotion, called “Guaranteed to Love It” is currently limited to just one title—the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone—and the company did not immediately reply to an inquiry from Fortune about whether this will be an ongoing practice or limited to just a few titles.

The offer is only good at a game’s initial launch, so it’s designed to reward the most avid fans, rather than those who wait to see what the buzz about a title is before purchasing. But that’s often the audience GameStop chases.

The retailer has been struggling notably in recent years, reporting a $673 million loss in its most recent full-year earnings. It’s stock is hovering near a 14-year low after announcing it would no longer offer guidance to investors and the board of directors cancelled plans to sell the company.

Part of why sales are plunging is more and more gamers are buying games through digital downloads, a more convenient and often cheaper transaction. The guarantee, though, would give them a chance to change their mind if the finished product did not live up to expectations.