• No glass cliff. Let’s take another look at the news yesterday that Best Buy CFO Corie Barry will be the next CEO of the electronics retailer. Barry will take over for chief executive Hubert Joly in June. She’s a 20-year veteran of the company, and also serves as the chain’s chief strategic transformation officer, a title she picked up late last year.

When she grabs the CEO reins in two months’ time, Barry will be the 30th female CEO in the Fortune 500 if all goes as expected. Recall that Lori Ryerkerk of technology and speciality materials company Celanese is set to become the 29th member of the club in May. That total is short of the record 32 seen in 2017, but still reflects the progress made since last May, when the Fortune 500 had just 24 female chiefs.

Besides growing that all-too-small cohort, two aspects of Barry’s promotion stand out. First she’s making the rare move from CFO to CEO, a trajectory that applies to just 6.8% of chief executives. (CEOs are much more likely to be plucked from general management positions like division president or COO.)

And second, Barry will assume the job amid a time of incredible success for Minnesota-based Best Buy. Outgoing CEO Joly pulled off one of the most dramatic reinventions of a major retailer ever. When Joly took over seven years ago, the chain of stores was locked in a bitter takeover battle with its founder and had recorded sales declines in seven of the past eight quarters. Fast forward to present day, and Best Buy just saw its eighth straight quarter of comparable sales growth, having repositioned itself as more of a service provider to compete with the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

In fact, in 2015 Fortune published a feature about how Best Buy’s largely female leadership team was contributing to its turnaround under Joly. As senior writer Jen Wieczner tweeted yesterday, Barry, then an up-and-coming finance exec, was a source for the story.

Barry replied to Jen’s tweet: “And all those other amazing ladies were so instrumental in my journey. I am so fortunate.”

So while we talk often of corporations tapping female CEOs during times of turmoil—a disturbing trend known as the “glass cliff” that foists sometimes unrealistic expectations on women leaders—Barry’s promotion doesn’t qualify. Best Buy is not appointing its first female CEO as a sort of last resort; rather, in a refreshing change of pace, it’s turning to her from a privileged position.