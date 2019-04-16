Artificial intelligence demolished the best professional e-sports team in the video game Dota 2, highlighting how technology is better than humans in a growing list of complex tasks.

The competition, if you can call it that, took place in San Francisco on Saturday. The point was to showcase the potential of deep learning, a type of A.I. used for recognizing objects in photos and translating languages, and to promote OpenAI, the group that organized the event and created the winning A.I. technology.

Open AI, a non-profit founded in 2015 with financial backing from tech luminaries like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, is trying to push artificial intelligence far beyond its current capabilities. The goal is to achieve what’s known in industry lingo as artificial general intelligence (AGI), the point at which computers are as smart as humans.

It would be the stuff of science fiction, like HAL 9000, the computer in 2001: A Space Odyssey (minus the tragic ending, hopefully). But many A.I. researchers believe AGI is decades away.

To win at Dota 2, players must carefully plan their attacks, defend their “towers” from enemy sieges, and distribute supplies to their armies of goblins and wizards. It’s a complicated game for even the smartest humans.

During the event, the audience rooted for their fellow hominids (no one wants to be supplanted by the Borg, after all). But, alas, A.I. prevailed after a competitive first game and total shellacking of its rivals in the second of the best-of-three game match.

OpenAI co-founder and chief technology officer Greg Brockman explained that the win helps show A.I.’s promise in other tasks like powering a robotic hand that can grip objects of different sizes without breaking them (an easy task for humans, but extremely difficult for a machine).

Indeed, video games have been a big tool used by researchers to improve A.I. for more practical tasks. For instance, former Amazon and Microsoft executive Danny Lange, now heading A.I. at gaming development startup Unity, previously told Fortune that some A.I. techniques used in video game simulations could be adjusted so that shopping apps make better product recommendations to their users.

Beyond video games, Brockman said that OpenAI plans to study how to train A.I. systems on less data, an important point because data training is a time-consuming and expensive process. It took OpenAI 10 months to train its Dota 2 A.I. systems, the group said, while declining to reveal how much that process cost.

To continue its ambitious A.I. projects, OpenAI, a non-profit group, recently created OpenAI LP, a company that is intended to help raise more funding under the leadership of Sam Altman, the former president of startup incubator Y Combinator.

As Brockman said: “We will need to raise billions of dollars. This system is not free.”

Jonathan Vanian

