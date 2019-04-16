Hoping to see Avengers: Endgame without any knowledge of what’s going to happen? That’s going to be a lot harder now.

Just 10 days before the premiere of what may be the year’s biggest movie, spoilers have found their way onto Twitter and Reddit.

A film clip, detailed posts and screen shots are already making the rounds. And while Disney lawyers will likely be working overtime to have them removed before the April 26 premiere, these things have a way of spreading faster than they can be contained. (The company is so intent on protecting the film’s secrets that it reportedly hasn’t pre-screened it for critics.)

One way to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers, of course, is to abandon social media until you’ve seen the film. (It might make you a happier person, in fact.) But if that’s a step you’re not willing to take or can’t take, you have some other options.

Here are a few ways to avoid spoilers about Avengers: Endgame or any other big upcoming 2019 film.

Browser-based spoiler protection

Selectively block phrases or words in Chrome or Firefox with the Spoiler Protection 2.0 add-on. Once installed, click on the icon in the top right corner of your browser and enter phrases that could be problematic (such as the film’s name, characters, etc.)

The app will redact anything with those phrases on Google, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit as well as associated images.

Avoiding spoilers on Twitter

The “mute” feature can be your best friend when leaks like this occur. Head into your settings and privacy options, then “muted words”.

As before, enter words and phrases that people intent on spoiling the film might use. Don’t forget hashtags like #AvengeTheFallen.

Avoid spoilers on Reddit

This one’s a little trickier, since Reddit has fewer controls. Your best bet is to avoid the obvious forums, like /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers and stay away from ones that revel in mischief like /r/dankmemes and /r/ImGoingToHellForThis. It’s probably smart to avoid sorting posts by “new” for a couple weeks, too.