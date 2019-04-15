Tiger Woods to Get Presidential Medal of Freedom From Trump

Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan… Tiger Woods.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he would award Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the highest civilian honor in the U.S.—after the golfer won the 2019 Masters by one stroke on Sunday, marking his fifth time winning the tournament. It was his first major championship victory in 11 years.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!’ Trump tweeted.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom honors those who make an “especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Yogi Berra, Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali and Arnold Palmer are among other sports figures who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.