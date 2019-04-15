Massive Fire Tears Through Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

A major fire ripped through Notre-Dame cathedral in central Paris late Monday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of visitors and causing French President Emmanuel Macron to postpone a planned speech to the nation.

Live television footage showed flames engulfing the roof and spire, and smoke billowing out into the evening skyline of the French capital. The cathedral, located on an island in the middle of the Seine River, has been under renovation, with scaffolding covering much of the roof.

Thousands of onlookers were being kept at a distance by police as ashes fell onto streets surrounding the monument. The cathedral is a major tourist destination and visited by up to 50,000 people a day.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said firefighers were on the scene and she asked everyone to respect the security perimeter.

Macron was also headed to the scene after postponing a much-anticipated speech on planned policy measures following a long series of violent protests by the Yellow Vest movement that rocked the capital.

Notre-Dame de Paris en proie aux flammes. Émotion de toute une nation. Pensée pour tous les catholiques et pour tous les Français. Comme tous nos compatriotes, je suis triste ce soir de voir brûler cette part de nous. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

Even President Donald Trump was following the fire.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Construction to build the cathedral got underway in the 12th century, though the current arrangements of are mostly the result of renovations carried out in the 19th century following damage during the French Revolution.