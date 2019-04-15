Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Plead Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

TV sitcom veteran Lori Loughlin, her husband, and former Pimco chief executive Douglas Hodge pleaded not guilty in the U.S. college admissions bribery scandal after being indicted last week.

All three said in federal court filings Monday that they would waive an appearance for arraignment on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to launder money. Loughlin’s husband is clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli.

The indicted parents also include former TPG executive Bill McGlashan, whose lawyer has called the case “deeply flawed.” Thirteen parents, including Gordon Caplan, the former co-chair of law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and actor Felicity Huffman, have agreed to plead guilty.

In all, the Justice Department alleges, 33 parents funneled a total of $25 million in bribes and fees through admitted ringleader William Singer for a test-taking surrogate to ace the SAT or ACT for their children, or to pay off university sports coaches to get the kids in as phony recruits.

David Sidoo, a Vancouver businessman who was the first to be indicted, has also entered a plea of not guilty, as have Gamal Abdelaziz, Elisabeth Kimmel, Michelle Janavs, John Wilson, I-Hsin Chen, Robert Zangrillo and Homayoun Zadeh.