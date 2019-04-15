Boeing Effect, Huawei Chips, Trade Talks: CEO Daily for April 15, 2019

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded, at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California on March 28, 2019. - After two fatal crashes in five months, Boeing is trying hard -- very hard -- to present itself as unfazed by the crisis that surrounds the company. The company's sprawling factory in Renton, Washington is a hive of activity on this sunny Wednesday, March 28, 2019, during a tightly-managed media tour as Boeing tries to communicate confidence that it has nothing to hide. Boeing gathered hundreds of pilots and reporters to unveil the changes to the MCAS stall prevention system, which has been implicated in the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, as part of a charm offensive to restore the company's reputation. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Good morning.

New evidence this morning that recession fears have subsided in the C-Suite. EY’s Capital Confidence Barometer is out later today, and CEO Daily got an early look: the survey of 505 C-level executives found a whopping 96% believe economic conditions are improving, compared to just 72% who said the same thing six months ago, and 69% a year ago. To have near-unanimity is surprising, and encouraging.

And here’s something else the executives were nearly unanimous about: 94% said they are planning significant investments in technology this year. “Technology has eroded barriers to entry for many industries, forcing U.S. executives to keep their strategies competitive and their portfolios in lockstep,” said EY’s Bill Casey. That also should lead to a good year for deal making, with 52% of the executives planning to pursue M&A in the next 12 months.

More news below. And in case you spent your weekend off the grid, two things worth catching up on: Tiger Woods won the Masters—his first major in 11 years. (Nike quickly released an ad to celebrate.) And Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana gave the most effective entry speech to date in the way-too-early and way-too-big Democratic presidential nomination sweepstakes.