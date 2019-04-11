Kim Kardashian Lawyer, Sudan Protest, Ovia Health: Broadsheet April 11

• The club of 29. Some good news this morning: the tally of female Fortune 500 CEOs is, once again, headed in the right direction.

The latest chief to join the ranks is Lori Ryerkerk, who has been named CEO of Celanese, a technology and specialty materials company. She was previously EVP of global manufacturing of Royal Dutch Shell. That she was hired from outside of Celanese to run the company is particularly interesting—that puts her in the minority when it comes to female Fortune 500 CEOs. Of the current group, only four landed the top job as an external hire.

But the big trend to watch here is the top line: As of May 1, when Ryerkerk’s appointment takes effect, there will be 29 women leading Fortune 500 companies (barring any breaking news between now and then, of course). That’s still three CEOs short of the record 32 we hit in 2017, but it exceeds every previous year we’ve published the Fortune 500, and certainly beats the 2018 count, when the list included just 24 female chiefs. So, while 5.8% is certainly nothing to stand up and cheer about, seeing the ranks of these elite CEOs growing again certainly is.

Now a short programming note: I’m looking forward to seeing some of you tonight at our Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner in NYC. If you’re there, please come say hi—and if not, we’ll bring you some highlights (including details from our own Pattie Sellers’ interview with new CBS News president Susan Zirinsky) first thing tomorrow morning.