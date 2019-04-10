Pediatricians Demand Recall of Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play Sleeper

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is calling on Fisher-Price to recall its Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, saying the device is a threat to the life of newborns.

“This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately,” said Kyle Yasuda, MD, FAAP, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics in a statement. “There is convincing evidence that the Rock ‘n Play inclined sleeper puts infants’ lives at risk, and [the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)] must step up and take immediate action to remove it from stores and prevent further tragedies.”

The CPSC has already warned parents to stop using the sleeper when children turn three months old or are able to turn themselves over, citing 10 deaths, but a report from Consumer Reports this week said the device was actually responsible for 32 infant deaths since its introduction in 2009.

Rachel Moon, chair of the AAP task force on SIDS, said the sleeper does not meet the organization’s recommendations “for a safe sleep environment for any baby. Infants should always sleep on their back, on a separate, flat and firm sleep surface without any bumpers or bedding.”

The AAP’s call for the product’s recall echoes Consumer Reports. That publication also called on government safety officials to give other inclined infant sleepers are much closer look, as those, too, run counter to the AAP’s sleep recommendations for newborns and infants.

Several children’s products have been recalled over the past year. In December, 2018, infant ibuprofen was recalled over concerns the dosage was too strong. Nearly two months later, the same company recalled more ibuprofen for the same reason. And last August, Pfizer recalled children’s Advil on overdose fears.