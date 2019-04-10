Boeing Orders, Uber IPO, IMF Warning: CEO Daily for April 10, 2019

VICTORVILLE, CA - MARCH 27: A number of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked at Southern California Logistics Airport on March 27, 2019 in Victorville, California. Southwest Airlines is waiting out a global grounding of the aircraft at the airport. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In this year of unicorn IPOs, we wouldn’t normally take note of a mere $750 million acquisition. But ed-tech company 2U’s deal this week to acquire Trilogy Education Services deserves some attention, mostly for what it says about the future of education.

For its first decade of existence, 2U has had a mission of providing online degree programs in partnership with some of the world’s top universities—Harvard, Georgetown, and my own alma mater, UNC. But the Trilogy acquisition takes it in a new direction. Trilogy offers skills training—mostly in tech—designed to “prepare adult learners for careers in the digital economy.” And Trilogy partners directly with big companies like Salesforce and GE to help train employees. In short, it’s about life-long learning.

I talked yesterday with Chip Paucek, co-founder and CEO of 2U, who emphasized the imperative to not only “future proof the college degree” but also “future proof the person.” “The average millennial will have 14 jobs,” he says. To survive, that person needs not just a degree, but continuing access to training in new skills. “Where I’d like it to go over time is to have one price for everything.” A Netflix for learning—“to support someone through life.”

For those who don’t want to reskill, of course, there’s always gambling. Fortune’s Rey Mashayekhi has a fascinating story out this morning about the explosion in sports betting that’s coming in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision last May. The big four professional sports leagues—NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL—are looking to bring in an additional $4.2 billion a year, and boost fan viewership and engagement in the process.

