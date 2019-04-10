Be Heard Act, Lori Loughlin, Baltimore Mayor: Broadsheet April 10

• A kit that—finally!—fits. Last month, there was disappointment and outrage when NASA cancelled what was supposed to be a historic all-female space walk. The reason? There weren’t enough smaller-sized spacesuits for the women astronauts to wear.

That set off a broader conversation about women’s frustration with having to maneuver in a working world made for men, rather than one that’s been tweaked to also accommodate the female form. The Washington Post had a good run-down of real-life instances, which ranged from minor annoyances (duct-taped coveralls) to full-fledged safety hazards (ill-fitting bulletproof vests).

So it was downright refreshing to read about workwear that was designed with women in mind. Nike recently unveiled its first-ever bespoke women’s soccer (or football) uniforms that will be worn by its partner teams at this summer’s World Cup. Previous kits (as they’re called in the U.K.) have been men’s hand-me-downs or female versions of a men’s design.

Soliciting female players’ input revealed a few interesting preferences: women want a looser fitting kit than men, they opt for a crew neck over a v-neck, and they need a jersey that’s easy to pull over ponytails (Amen to that!). Then come the shorts: they must accommodate women’s developed glutes and be long enough for appropriate coverage but not to the point that they restrict movement. “It’s like the Goldilocks of shorts: it has to be just right in terms of where it fits on the leg,” Cassie Looker, Nike’s senior apparel product manager in global football, told The Guardian in a new interview.

Women’s sporting goods is reportedly a $7 billion business for Nike; in the second quarter of this fiscal year women’s footwear and apparel made up nearly a quarter of the brand’s total revenue. Nike unveiled the uniforms for 14 national teams ahead of the women’s World Cup, to be played from June 7 to July 7 in France, and as it announced a three-year promotion deal with the women’s division of the Union of European Football Associations.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s head of women’s football, told Reuters that the partnership sends “a powerful message that the game is now being judged and supported on its own merits.”

And now, finally, it has its own uniforms too.