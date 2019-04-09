'Foreign Contaminants' Force Recall of Over 21 Tons of Ground Beef

A Michigan company is recalling over 43,000 pounds of ground beef after receiving reports that it could have pieces of hard plastic mixed in among the meat.

JBS Plainwell, a division of the JBS meat processor, issued the alert in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday. All of the affected products were produced on March 20 and have the establishment number “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label.

Full details on which packages are being recalled can be found on the USDA’s Website.

Authorities believe the distribution was limited to stores in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Officials are concerned not only with fresh meats in stores, but that many consumers may have bought the meat and stored it in their freezers and are urging consumers to check there as well. The meat should be discarded or returned to the store.

It’s the latest recall for a JBS plant, which faced several problems over the past year. Last October, the company’s Tolleson, AZ factory recalled 6.5 million pounds of ground beef, then was forced to recall another 5.1 million pounds in December.

JBS is hardly alone in beef recalls, though. In March, Washington Beef had to recall 30,000 pounds after learning of a possible contamination.