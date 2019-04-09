Sixteen Parents, Including Lori Loughlin, Indicted in College Admissions Scandal

Sixteen parents in the U.S. college cheating scandal, including actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted as prosecutors aggressively pursue the biggest admissions scam it has ever taken on.

The indictments come on the heels of 13 parents, including Gordon Caplan, the former co-chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and actor Felicity Huffman, agreeing to plead guilty. The U.S. is taking a hard line with the 33 parents swept up in the scandal, wresting admissions from those looking for deals to reduce their punishment after being charged last month.

The 16 parents now face two charges — one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and a new count of money laundering conspiracy. With their indictment, they will be required to appear in federal court in coming days to enter a plea. The judge may also set a trial date.

The U.S. accuses the parents in the case of conspiring with college counselor and admitted ringmaster William Rick Singer to shower $25 million in bribes on entrance exam administrators, a surrogate test taker and corrupt university sports coaches in order to get their children into Yale, Georgetown, Stanford and other exclusive schools.

No date for an arraignment has been scheduled for the defendants, all arrested last month on a criminal complaint.