Brainstorm Health: Best Places to Work, Measles Emergency, Amgen Osteoporosis Drug

Good afternoon, readers.
Today, Fortune and our partners over at Great Place to Work released the latest rankings of, well, the best places to work in health care and biopharmaceuticals.
For the curious, here’s how the methodology works (it’s a combination of empirical metrics and workplace surveys). The companies that took top spots this year? Texas Health Resources (a reigning champion and faith-based organization) from the provider side and AbbVie, maker of the world’s most lucrative prescription medication, on the biopharmaceutical side.
Livongo, an upstart focused on diabetes treatment, rang in at number three this year, the highest position for a digital health company on the list. By the way, Livongo president Jenny Schneider was one of our featured speakers at the Brainstorm Health conference which concluded last week.
There’s a common theme running across these companies—a desire to hire dedicated, talented employees and, more importantly, pay them back in kind. It sounds simple, but that’s a strategy that even some of the world’s biggest health care companies don’t always get right.
Check out the rest of the list here.
Read on for the day’s news.
|Sy Mukherjee
|@the_sy_guy
|sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com
DIGITAL HEALTH
Morgan Stanley thinks health care is one of Apple’s most lucrative bets. Morgan Stanley analysts believe that Apple’s foray into health care could garner $15 billion in revenues by 2021. If that’s not an eye-popping enough number, the new report suggests a high-end figure of more than $300 billion in health care-related revenues by 2027. The reasoning behind this extra bullish report? Apple’s ubiquity in the market and a sense that the company outpaces its rivals on the “trust” factor, which may be critical to health care data-sharing. (Barron’s)
INDICATIONS
FDA approves Amgen’s osteoporosis drug. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved biotech giant Amgen’s Evenity, a treatment for osteoporosis in post-menopausal women who are at higher risk for a bone break. The green light comes on the heels of a significant legal escalation between Amgen and its would-be partner Novartis over a new kind of migraine drug—and a hefty salary increase for CEO Bob Bradway.
THE BIG PICTURE
The measles crisis gets real in New York. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a public health emergency over a burgeoning measles outbreak being driven by anti-vaccination beliefs among certain religious groups in Brooklyn. Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Williamsburg have reportedly borne the brunt of the highly contagious virus. “This is the epicenter of a measles outbreak that is very, very troubling and must be dealt with immediately,” de Blasio said in a statement. Just how seriously is the city taking the issue? Under the new emergency declaration, those who don’t receive vaccinations may be fined up to $1,000. (Reuters)
REQUIRED READING
Michael J. Fox on Living With Parkinson’s, Research Challenges, and His New Tattoo, by Andrew Nusca
Are You Afraid to Quit Your Job? by Anne Fisher
Apple, Goldman Dive Head First Into Crowded $175 Billion Credit Card Pool, by Mark Gurman, Jenny Surane, & Bloomberg
Congress Is Pushing a Blockchain Bill. Does It Defeat the Point of Decentralized Tech? by Jeff John Roberts
|Produced by Sy Mukherjee
|@the_sy_guy
|sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com
Find past coverage. Sign up for other Fortune newsletters.