Brainstorm Health: Best Places to Work, Measles Emergency, Amgen Osteoporosis Drug

Good afternoon, readers.

Today, Fortune and our partners over at Great Place to Work released the latest rankings of, well, the best places to work in health care and biopharmaceuticals.

For the curious, here’s how the methodology works (it’s a combination of empirical metrics and workplace surveys). The companies that took top spots this year? Texas Health Resources (a reigning champion and faith-based organization) from the provider side and AbbVie, maker of the world’s most lucrative prescription medication, on the biopharmaceutical side.

Livongo, an upstart focused on diabetes treatment, rang in at number three this year, the highest position for a digital health company on the list. By the way, Livongo president Jenny Schneider was one of our featured speakers at the Brainstorm Health conference which concluded last week.

There’s a common theme running across these companies—a desire to hire dedicated, talented employees and, more importantly, pay them back in kind. It sounds simple, but that’s a strategy that even some of the world’s biggest health care companies don’t always get right.

Check out the rest of the list here.

Read on for the day’s news.