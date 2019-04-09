All Raise CEO, Michelle Pfieffer Perfume, Billie Eilish: Broadsheet April 9

• Whitewashing Wikipedia. When you’re looking for a random fact, bio, or quick bit of history, where do you turn? If you, like me, often end up on Wikipedia, take a moment to check out this New York Times story about the harassment faced by many of the online encyclopedia’s editors—and what that means for who does and does not contribute to the information on the site.

According to the NYT report, the online harassment among Wikipedia’s community of volunteer editors—which occurs both on the U.S. and international versions of the site—is frequently directed at people who don’t conform to the old techie model (i.e. straight, white, and male). “If you out yourself as a feminist or LGBT, you will tend to be more targeted,” editor Natacha Rault tells the Times.

Harassment is never okay, obviously, but in this case the potential impact goes far beyond the editors themselves. Because Wikipedia is run by volunteers, some have opted to walk away rather than deal with the trolls. (“I’m not getting paid for this,” trans male editor Pax Ahimsa Gethen tells the NYT. “Why should I volunteer my time to be abused?”) That means the voices and perspectives of female and LGBTQI people are sometimes lost on one of the Internet’s largest and most-read sources of information.

For instance, we already know that just 18% of 1.6 million biographies on the English-language Wikipedia are of women, who, at last count, made up a tad more than 50% of the population. If we want Wikipedia to reflect the real world—and the diverse people who make it up—we need to pay attention to who feels safe enough to act as its gatekeepers.

New York Times