All Raise CEO, Michelle Pfieffer Perfume, Billie Eilish: Broadsheet April 9

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Michelle Pfeiffer disrupts luxury fragrance, All Raise appoints its first CEO, and Wikipedia editors are struggling with online harassment.
• Whitewashing Wikipedia. When you’re looking for a random fact, bio, or quick bit of history, where do you turn? If you, like me, often end up on Wikipedia, take a moment to check out this New York Times story about the harassment faced by many of the online encyclopedia’s editors—and what that means for who does and does not contribute to the information on the site.
According to the NYT report, the online harassment among Wikipedia’s community of volunteer editors—which occurs both on the U.S. and international versions of the site—is frequently directed at people who don’t conform to the old techie model (i.e. straight, white, and male). “If you out yourself as a feminist or LGBT, you will tend to be more targeted,” editor Natacha Rault tells the Times.
Harassment is never okay, obviously, but in this case the potential impact goes far beyond the editors themselves. Because Wikipedia is run by volunteers, some have opted to walk away rather than deal with the trolls. (“I’m not getting paid for this,” trans male editor Pax Ahimsa Gethen tells the NYT. “Why should I volunteer my time to be abused?”) That means the voices and perspectives of female and LGBTQI people are sometimes lost on one of the Internet’s largest and most-read sources of information.
For instance, we already know that just 18% of 1.6 million biographies on the English-language Wikipedia are of women, who, at last count, made up a tad more than 50% of the population. If we want Wikipedia to reflect the real world—and the diverse people who make it up—we need to pay attention to who feels safe enough to act as its gatekeepers.
New York Times
• Silicon Valley CEO. All Raise, the organization advancing women in VC and Silicon Valley, has hired its first CEO a year after its public launch. Pam Kostka may not be a household name, but she’s a Silicon Valley vet with a track record of taking over early-stage startups as CEO from founders.
Fortune
• Huffman pleads guilty. Felicity Huffman was among 13 parents who pled guilty in the college admissions scam on Monday. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement.
Fortune
• Who needs singles? Billie Eilish is a star for a new era—one where you don’t need a single radio hit to have a best-selling album. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? sold 313,000 copies in its first week without a breakthrough single.
Wall Street Journal
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Kathe Sackler left the board of the New York Academy of Sciences as the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma faces growing scrutiny over its role in the opioid crisis. Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for management Claire Grady left her post; she would’ve automatically replaced recently-resigned Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, instead of Trump’s appointed successor Kevin McAleenan. The Wing hired Snap’s Rachel Racusen as VP of communications; Nickey Skarstad as VP of product; and Saumya Manohar as general counsel. Refinery29 promoted Amy Emmerich to president and chief content officer, North America, and Kate Ward to president, Refinery29 International. Jennifer Morgan takes over as president of the Cloud Business Group at SAP. Sharon Silke Carty has been named editor-in-chief of Car and Driver, the first woman to hold the post.
• Pfeiffer’s pfragrance. Michelle Pfeiffer introduced a line of fragrances under the label Henry Rose on Monday—but it’s more than a celebrity perfume. Pfeiffer has been on a nine-year mission to improve transparency in ingredients used in luxury fragrance; she says her line with International Flavors and Fragrances is the first to disclose all its ingredients and vouch for their safety.
Bloomberg
• Good Lord. Before Philip Green of Topshop was named as the businessman at the center of sexual harassment allegations, his name was kept out of the press by the U.K.’s strict libel laws. Lord Peter Hain was the one to name Green publicly—able to do so as Green’s peer in the House of Lords—and Hain was just “exonerated” over that decision after a complaint brought by Green was dismissed.
Telegraph
• Swing state. The Atlantic spends some time with Sen. Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in South Carolina. Her sister and campaign chair Maya Harris is by her side, and Harris’s discipline is what shines.
The Atlantic
• ‘Destined for Glory.’ The New York Times has a heart-wrenching investigation into the death of elite cyclist Kelly Catlin. With prospects for Olympic stardom in 2020 and a burgeoning career in computers, why did the 23-year-old take her own life?
New York Times
