Augusta Golf, Baylor NCAA, Rent the Runway Kids: Broadsheet April 8

• Let’s fix this, y’all. If you listen to Kacey Musgraves’s Golden Hour on repeat as much as I do, you might think women are thriving unencumbered in country music.

But when you look at the genre as a whole, women are still severely underrepresented by pretty much every measure imaginable. A study released on Friday by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that among the top 500 country songs between 2014 and 2018, only 16% of artists were female—or 5.2 men for every woman.

Among those top artists, male performers appeared on the charts twice as often as their female peers. Across 200 songs, only 12% of songwriters were women—and those writers were more likely to work with female performers.

A few other data points reveal some interesting double standards. The average age for a male country star was 42, while the average female artist was 29. Not one of the top nine female country stars was over the age of 40, while all but one of the men were at least that age. “[The women’s] age illuminates a sell-by date that their male counterparts do not experience,” the authors concluded.

Some of this might sound familiar. An October Elle story documented how women’s representation on country radio has actually been declining in recent years, with stars like Musgraves and Carrie Underwood weighing in on the problem. “There are so many incredible female artists who, for some reason, are not being given a chance,” Underwood said at the time.

And the report arrives on the heels of another controversy over country music’s gatekeepers, who removed the song “Old Town Road” by artist Lil Nas X from the charts because they said it did “not embrace enough elements of today’s country music”—a move many pointed to as racist. (Lil Nas X released a remix of the song featuring Billy Ray Cyrus in response.)

The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative published its study ahead of the American Country Music Awards on Sunday. Musgraves won Album of the Year for Golden Hour (she was the only woman in the category), but for the second year in a row, only men were nominated for the night’s top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Why don’t you giddy up, y’all.