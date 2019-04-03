Madewell CEO, YouTube Toxic Videos, UNC Basketball: Broadsheet April 3

• Well and good. Emma has news that’s exclusive to Fortune this morning: J.Crew’s Madewell brand has appointed its first-ever CEO, promoting brand president Libby Wadle to the role. Wadle says the move is a sign of Madewell’s skyrocketing growth; the denim specialist pulled in over $500 million in revenue last year and is now aiming for the $1 billion mark.

“It’s a pivotal point for us in terms of growth,” Wadle says.

Wadle’s appointment marks the second time in about a month that a female CEO has been tapped to lead a U.S. apparel chain. Recall that Sonia Syngal is set to become the new CEO of low-price retailer Old Navy; when she does, she’s likely to join the all-too-small club of female Fortune 500 CEOs.

The parallels between Madewell and Old Navy don’t stop there. They’re both the wildly successful arms of larger clothing companies whose flagship brands are struggling, J.Crew and Gap Inc., respectively. Gap made the decision in late February to spin off Old Navy. Will J.Crew do the same with Madewell?

“We’re part of the group, we’re part of the whole. The business is becoming bigger,” is how Wadle addressed that matter.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that both Madewell and Old Navy are doing something right in an unforgiving retail market. What’s their secret? For Madewell, at least, it’s simple: a narrow focus.

“Around five years ago, we really put a stake in the ground around our value preposition, which is offering premium quality jeans at a non-premium price,” Wadle says. “It was a real white space in the market.”

