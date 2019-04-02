Amazon Is Making Fruits and Veggies a Whole Lot Cheaper at Whole Foods Starting Wednesday

It’s going to cost a bit less to shop at Whole Foods starting tomorrow.

The grocer, which is owned by Amazon, has announced a third round of price cuts on hundreds of items, with an average savings of 20%.

The bulk of the cuts come in the fresh produce department. Whole Foods said it would reduce the price of large yellow mangoes to $1 each, while mixed-medley cherry tomatoes will now cost $3.49 for a 12 oz. container. And organic bunched rainbow chard is down to $1.99.

And Whole Foods executives said more price reductions are on the horizon.

“We will lower more prices in the future, building on the positive momentum from previous price investments,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO in a statement. “We will continue to focus on both lowering prices and bringing customers the quality they trust and the innovative assortment they expect from our brand.”

Beyond across the board price changes, Whole Foods plans to double the number of exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members each week. More than 300 deals are planned over the next few months, the company said. Among those: Prime members who shop between Wednesday and the end of April will save $10 off in-store purchases of $20 or more.

Previous price cuts at Whole Foods by Amazon have resulted in a notable sales bump for the chain (and headaches for competitors) . However, not all of the cuts have been permanent. Inflation and expiring contracts have forced the chain to reserve several of the reductions made in 2017.