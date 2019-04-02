Term Sheet -- Tuesday, April 2

The M&A boom is slowing, and big banks are eyeing smaller deals. Although mega-mergers account for the majority of U.S. deals by dollar value, there’s a larger amount of small deals being closed. And Wall Street is perking up.

The Wall Street Journal reports that investment bankers are “tripping over themselves, and sometimes each other,” to win business advising much smaller companies that they would’ve never even considered a few years ago. The article notes: “A Goldman Sachs Group partner cold-called his way onto a $162 million stock-offering deal for a Texas-based chemicals company. Citigroup Inc. sent a chairman to pitch for a $140 million tech deal. And JPMorgan beat out four other banks to represent Cianna, which sold for $200 million to Merit Medical Systems Inc.”

So why now?

Well, because there are only so many mega-deals. There were approximately 135 deals in the U.S. last year valued at over $2 billion, versus 2,200 under. Plus, there are advantages to pursuing smaller deals. Yes, the fees are smaller, but they are also split among fewer players. The deals also tend to move faster and require less manpower than some of the more complex, international takeovers.

But it’s worth asking — will this last or are investment bankers committed for real this time? “Every 10 years or so, the big banks get the idea to move in,” Mark Brady, head of M&A at William Blair & Co., a Chicago-based firm where the average deal is $400 million, told the WSJ. “As soon as there’s a down-cycle, they disappear.”

Read the full story here.

THE YEAR OF ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ: Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz is emerging as the big winner of the 2019 tech IPO wave. The firm was an early investor in several companies slated to go public in the near future. It led the Series B round of Slack, Pinterest, PagerDuty, and Airbnb. Andreessen Horowitz also turned an estimated $100 million investment in Lyft into a holding worth more than $1 billion, even after the drop following the first day of trading.

“People are always going to bark at us because we’re always beating them,” Ben Horowitz told The Financial Times. “When you get beaten by the same people over and over again, you talk smack. But that’s OK, that’s just the name of the game.”

SLACK IS GOING FOR IT: It looks like Slack will pursue a direct listing in favor of a traditional IPO, and the workplace messaging startup has chosen the New York Stock Exchange to host its offering. Slack is expected to go public in June or July, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Slack would become the second big technology company after Spotify to bypass a traditional IPO. A direct listing is an unusual move in which a company circumvents the traditional underwriting process and allows the market to play a greater role in determining the price. The company’s IPO will be closely watched by other Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who are considering following suit. Let’s see whether the risk will be worth the reward.

BITCOIN SOARS: Bitcoin burst to its highest level in almost five months this morning thanks to a major order by an anonymous buyer. The cryptocurrency is up 15% in its biggest one-day gain since April last year. Meanwhile, The New York Times published a feature outlining the challenges in bringing Bitcoin from the fringes of the internet into the mainstream financial world. “The smart money knows that crypto is not ready,” a cryptocurrency trader told the NYT.

We’ll see. Meanwhile, Fortune is holding its first annual Brainstorm Finance conference in Montauk in less than three months. Come join us on June 19-20.