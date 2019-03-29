Term Sheet -- Friday, March 29

I’ll never forget Lyft president John Zimmer’s comment at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen last year: “Four or five years ago, we woke up one day and Uber had 30 times the amount of cash as us. Thirty times. Everyone assumed we were dead. And they tried to kill us … I mean, mostly figuratively,” he said.

But Lyft didn’t die. Rather, the ride hailing company beat Uber to an IPO. It begins its first day of trading on the Nasdaq today. Lyft priced its initial public offering at $72 a share last evening — well above its initial price range of $62 a share to $68 a share — giving it a valuation of more than $24 billion. The offering will raise $2.3 billion for the company — or $2.7 billion if the over-allotment is exercised—which could help it compete against rival Uber.

So, who’s getting rich? The Lyft IPO will bring big paydays to its key shareholders including Rakuten (with a stake worth $2.3 billion), General Motors ($1.3 billion), Fidelity ($1.3 billion), Andreessen Horowitz ($1.1 billion), Capital G ($923.7 million), and of course co-founders Logan Green ($602.9 million) and John Zimmer ($415.8 million). See this excellent New York Times infographic for more.

Who will have control? After the IPO, Lyft founders Logan Green and John Zimmer together will own approximately 7% of the company’s stock but will maintain close to majority control of the company thanks to a dual-class stock structure. The duo will own shares that will receive 20 votes each, compared with one vote per share for common stockholders.

What can we expect from all the other companies slated to go public this year? We’ve got Uber, Pinterest, Postmates, Zoom, Slack, and Airbnb on the docket. “These are not your Boomer-generation IPOs,” said Duncan Davidson, general partner at venture firm Bullpen Capital. “We killed the small IPO after 2000.”

BIGGEST MISSES: Pear VC’s Pejman Nozad tweeted last night: “The night before the IPO of a company that you passed on to seed, is the night you become a man! 😂First Facebook and now Lyft for me.”

