Lupine Apologizes, Trump Overrides, and Five Breaking News Haikus

Nat Turner’s Rebellion was a slave revolt, of course. But it was also the name of a groundbreaking funk-soul group from Philadelphia in the early ‘70s. Although they released their work as singles, they never put out an album. (Rebellion member Joseph Jefferson went on to write chart-topping hits for the Spinners including “One of a Kind Love Affair.”) But this week, Drexel University’s Music Industry program, along with the music subscription service Vinyl Me, Please and independent music company Reservoir jointly released Laugh to Keep From Crying, a collection of Jefferson’s work with the long forgotten band. It’s the product of years of work archiving a 7,000-tape collection donated by Philadelphia’s famous Sigma Sound Studios. “It came unorganized, uncatalogued, kind of a mess,” Toby Seay, the Project Director of the Drexel University Audio Archives told Rolling Stone. “The name just jumped out at me: Knowing about the slave revolt in 1831, and here’s a tape of a band that named itself after that, it was very intriguing. So I played that one immediately [and] fell in love with it.” Do yourself a favor and listen to “Tribute To A Slave,” here and on Spotify.