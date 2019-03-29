Klobuchar Infrastructure, Ellevest, Jotaka Eaddy: Broadsheet March 29

• Mo’ money. Yesterday morning, Ellevest announced that it has secured $33 million in additional funding—the biggest raise yet for the Sallie Krawcheck-led investing platform for women.

The round was led by returning investors Rethink Impact and PSP Growth, but what really caught my eye is the sheer number of big name women who joined in: Melinda Gates, via Pivotal Ventures; former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett (also an investor in The Wing); Linnea Roberts of GingerBread Capital; and Elaine Wynn, the co-founder of Wynn Resorts, which—as I’m sure you’ll recall—faced a reckoning over alleged sexual misconduct by former CEO Steve Wynn, Elaine Wynn’s co-founder and ex-husband. (He denies the charges.)

Krawcheck spoke to Emma about the funding—and specifically what it’s like to work with female investors. Raising money from women (many of whom primarily back women-led companies) has gotten more challenging as Ellevest has progressed and started targeting bigger rounds, Krawcheck says: “There is so much fantastic activity for women and allies investing in women at seed and Series A, and you get to bigger rounds and it gets to be a wasteland.”

That’s a facet of the VC world that’s sometimes overlooked. A recent survey of female venture capitalists by the organization Women in VC found that 66% of female investors invest at the seed stage and 71% invest at the Series A level. But look ahead to Series B and growth stage investing—when the dollar figures get significantly bigger—and the numbers plummet (39% and 22%, respectively). It’s a trend that limits the prospects of female investors—and those of female entrepreneurs.

I’ll let Krawcheck speak on that last point. She told Emma that the experience of pitching certain male-dominated firms has been quite eye-opening: “You begin to meet with VC firms where you ask, ‘Tell me about the female CEOs in your portfolio,’ and the answer is, ‘We have one.’”

Fortune