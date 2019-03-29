Mickey Mouse is kicking butts.

Disney has announced it will ban guests from smoking or vaping starting May 1 at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks, as well as its water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney in California. Guests to Disney Springs in Florida will still be able to find a smoking area. (Marijuana has long been banned from the parks.)

The policy update was one of several the theme park announced Thursday as it prepares to open the Star Wars: Galaxy Edge attraction on May 31.

Also no longer allowed will be dry or loose ice in coolers or cooler bags. (Reusable ice packs will be allowed.) And the company has limited the size of strollers that will be allowed into parks. Stroller wagons will be prohibited entirely starting May 1.

“These updates are designed to help guest flow and ease congestion, making the parks more enjoyable for everyone,” the company said in a blog post.

Disney is likely to see a notable surge in visitors this summer. The Star Wars land openings are taking place earlier than anticipated and anticipation is so high that Disney is taking an unusual step with the new section of the park, requiring Disneyland guests to make a no-cost reservation to enter it in addition to a regular theme park admission ticket.

In addition to changing park rules, Disney is also changing park prices. The company raised its ticket prices by 8% in January