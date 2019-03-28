Term Sheet -- Thursday, March 28

Another day, another unicorn. Casper just raised $100 million in funding at a post-money valuation of $1.1 billion. The startup will use the capital to expand internationally and grow its physical retail stores. Investors include Target, New Enterprise Associates, IVP, Norwest Venture Partners, Dani Reiss (the chief executive officer of Canada Goose Holdings) and Gordon Segal (co-founder and former chairman of Crate & Barrel.)

What struck me about this funding round is that Target continues to double down on its investment. You may remember that Target offered to buy the startup for a billion dollars in 2017. Casper turned it down, so the retailer opted to invest $75 million instead. I interviewed Casper CEO Philip Krim a few months after this happened, and he told me an acquisition didn’t make sense this early on as the company still had time “to build an iconic brand.” Casper revealed that it brought in revenue of more than $400 million in 2018, and the company is also looking to hire underwriters for an initial public offering, according to Reuters.

Some of you may be wondering — Why is a direct-to-consumer startup using venture funding to open brick-and-mortar stores? Doesn’t that defeat the point? I mean, technically yes, but as Krim told me in 2017, “We’ve never been anti-retail — just anti-mattress retail.” Casper opened its first store in New York City in 2018 and has plans to open another 200 stores. Mattress Firm, on the other hand, closed nearly 660 stores.

Regardless of what you think about the funding or valuation, Casper dominates in marketing. It has spent a significant amount of capital on things like napmobiles, a cruise around Manhattan, and a hotline that helped people fall asleep. (I once attended an extravagant, formal Casper-sponsored dinner … for famous dogs.)

If Casper does indeed go public in the near future, I can’t wait to see what the public market appetite is like given that its rival Mattress Firm emerged from bankruptcy, shuttered hundreds of stores, and its parent company Steinhoff International was entangled in an accounting scandal involving billions of dollars. Even with its millennial-friendly marketing, we have yet to see if Casper will continue to succeed where other mattress brands have failed.

NEW FIRM: Renata Quintini is stepping down as a partner at Lux Capital to form a new venture capital firm with IVP partner Roseanne Wincek, according to Axios. Quintini has invested in companies including Cruise (acq. by GM), Dollar Shave Club (acq. by Unilever), Bonobos (acq. by Walmart), and Rigetti Computing. She spoke with Term Sheet last year about investing in moonshot projects and the importance of a strong ethical foundation in tech. Read the Q&A here.

FEEDBACK: Here are some Term Sheet reader reactions to yesterday’s column on Goldman Sachs partnering with Apple to launch a credit card:

Will: I was also thinking about this when the Apple Card was announced but I would consider using the card. Goldman is no saint but I’d still rather give my data to GS than most tech companies. Goldman’s job is to take my money while the job of many tech companies is to take my data and sell it to advertisers. At least with GS I’m the customer rather than the product. GS (I think) has less incentive to misuse my data. I could definitely be wrong/naïve. You’re right – it’s crazy to see how sentiment can change so quickly.

Jennifer: Totally amazed too [that] “in Goldman” we trust after living through 2008.

Frank: Before trusting Goldman Sachs with all your personal financial data, I would suggest everyone pause and read The Billion Dollar Whale. [TS note: The book documents the financial exploits of Jho Low, a businessman accused of stealing hundreds of millions from Malaysian state investment vehicle 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two of the bank’s former employees tied to the ongoing 1MDB investigation.]