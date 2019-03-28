Sarah Friar Nextdoor, Theresa May, Salesforce Lawsuit: Broadsheet March 28

• Seeking ‘badass, rockstar CEOs.’ When Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced in October that his longtime CFO Sarah Friar was leaving the company, he said he was “saddened by the news.”

“I was unrealistically expecting to be working with Sarah well into our late 90s (swapping standup tables for rocking chairs). Unrealistic,” he said, “because I knew of Sarah’s lifelong ambition to run her own company.”

Friar, now CEO of neighborhood-focused social networking company Nextdoor, told me this week that she doesn’t recall ever stating her CEO aspiration outright. Looking back on it, she says she must’ve communicated her intent with her actions; by expanding the breadth of her CFO role at Square and always “wanting to do more and more.”

Even though she’d telegraphed her goal to her boss, when Nextdoor came knocking, Friar still needed to convince herself.

Friar encourages female entrepreneurs to “stand up and be counted;” she even co-founded a non-profit called Ladies Who Launch. So she felt “fraudy” when talks with Nextdoor got serious and she still didn’t feel “tipped over” by the opportunity. The startup was everything she was looking for: it was mission-driven, it piqued her passions, and it was in a growth stage. The hesitancy, she later realized, was due to fears of failure.

How’d she get over that hump? With a little inspo from Ruth Bader Ginsburg, naturally.

Watching RBG with her daughter, Friar was struck by the Supreme Court justice’s “never-back-down” attitude. So Friar told herself: “I’m going to do this.”

“For all the girls out there; they can’t be what they can’t see,” Friar says. She wants the next generation to not only see women as CEOs, but women as “badass, rockstar CEOs who build big global companies.”

That is, of course, what Friar’s trying to do at Nextdoor. The social network is in 220,000 neighborhoods across eight countries; it’s expanded into three European nations in the past year. In the U.K., where Friar was based this week, Nextdoor is currently growing three times as fast as it did last year. Friar wouldn’t disclose Nextdoor’s revenue, and when it comes to profitability, she says it’s still “in investment mode.” Amid the current IPO buzz, the topic of going public is unavoidable. “An IPO should never be a destination,” says Friar, though “at some point, [Nextdoor] will be a public company.”

Friar led Square through its IPO as chief financial officer. As a matter of fact, Square’s shares dropped 9% immediately after news of her departure. In transitioning from CFO to CEO, Friar actually made an unlikely jump. According to data from executive recruiter Crist Kolder Associates, only 6.8% of CEOs were former CFOs last year.

As to why that move is so rare, Friar says the mindsets of the jobs are vastly different; a CFO must provide discipline, while a CEO is often required to take risks.

The leap for her wasn’t hard to make. She says she often felt “like a fish out of a water” among CFOs, which is, after all, what Dorsey had sensed.