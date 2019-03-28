New York Files Charges Against Members of Sackler Family

New York Attorney General Letitia James has added members of the Sackler family to a lawsuit against their company, opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, alleging financial chicanery.

On Thursday, James included eight members of the billionaire family as defendants, alleging they used a number of corporate entities to transfer money to themselves via private or offshore accounts. James has deemed the move fraudulent “on the basis the company was already insolvent, or close to it,” reports The Wall Street Journal.

The complaint alleges that in 2007 the Sacklers created a new company to sell opioids, called Rhodes, to serve as a “landing pad” for the family as Purdue was already under federal investigation. The family reportedly voted to pay themselves hundreds of millions of dollars a year and then transferred funds from both Purdue and Rhodes into entities they controlled.

The amended lawsuit says the Sackler family was aware judgments or settlements would follow the investigation, but nevertheless “continued to vote to have Purdue pay the Sackler Families significant distributions, and send money to offshore companies.” It seeks to take back these funds and to order the family to return any transferred assets.

New York also added five other companies that produce opioid painkillers and four drug distributors as defendants in the lawsuit. The announcement comes just two days after Purdue and the Sacklers reached a $270 million settlement with the state of Oklahoma. The company currently faces thousands of lawsuits filed by state and local governments for putting profit over patient safety and fueling the opioid epidemic.

A number of cultural institutions, including the Guggenheim in the U.S. and National Portrait Gallery and Tate art galleries in the U.K. have announced in recent weeks that they will no longer accept donations from the Sackler family, which has long been their benefactors.