Weather Channel Sued for $125 Million by Mom Whose Son Died in Collision With Storm Chasers

The Weather Channel is being sued for $125 million in a lawsuit claiming that storm chasers for a Weather Channel show caused the traffic accident that killed 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger, according to the BBC. The Weather Channel storm chasers were also killed in the collision.

Karen Di Piazza, the mother of Corbin Lee Jaeger, is suing the cable channel after her son was killed in a 2017 collision in Texas that also killed Kelley Williamson and Randall Yarnall, two storm chasers for station’s Storm Wranglers program. The suit alleges that Williamson and Yarnall had a history of reckless driving as storm chasers, and that the fatal collision was caused by the Storm Wranglers chasers running a stop sign while going 70 miles an hour and colliding with Jaeger’s vehicle. The suit also alleges that Williamson, who was 57, and Yarnall, who was 55, were live streaming the chase on Facebook at the time of the crash.

Jaeger was working as a storm spotter for the National Weather Service. All three men were killed instantly, according to the Washington Post.

It could be a sizable lawsuit for the network, which recently changed hands. The Weather Channel is currently owned by TV personality and media mogul Byron Allen, who purchased the network in 2018 for roughly $300 million from Blackstone Group, Bain Capital, and Comcast Corp.