Equal Pay Day, NASA, Martha McSally: Broadsheet March 27

• The mentees take D.C. Today’s essay comes to you courtesy of Fortune’s Emma Hinchliffe, who spent yesterday in Washington, D.C. with the latest class of global mentees from the Fortune/U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership. The mentees are currently getting acclimated in the capital before heading off to various cities throughout the U.S. to meet their mentors, all of whom are members of our Fortune MPW community. Here’s Emma:

The participants, who arrived in the U.S. earlier this week, started the day at the State Department, where we heard from Wanda Nesbitt, dean of the School of Language Studies at the Foreign Service Institute and a three-time ambassador. She told the group of 19 female mentees how she got from consular work onto the ambassador track. “Sometimes what looks like an awful opportunity for one person may be the right opportunity for you,” she said of taking a job at the Rwandan embassy in 1997.

As we toured the National Mall and the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, I got the chance to chat with many of the women—some of who are on their third or fourth trip stateside and others who are in the U.S. for the first time.

Glenis Yee, a partner at a law firm in Suva, Fiji who used to be an in-house counsel at the country’s largest insurer, will be shadowing Aetna President and CVS Health EVP Karen Lynch, whom Yee hopes will teach her how to “future-proof” her business.

Inya Lawal runs her own studio and talent management firm in Lagos, Nigeria. She’ll be splitting her time between mentors at Goldman Sachs, whom she’ll ask for guidance on raising capital for her business.

But it wasn’t all mentorship talk. Silvana Gonzalez, who founded the specialty coffee company La Divisa in Colombia, spent part of the day figuring out how to get the coffee she brought for everyone rerouted back to the group after it was taken at airport security. And Akshi Khandewal Bhutani, who founded the ayurvedic products company Butterfly Ayurveda in New Delhi, was preparing to stock up on winter gear at the Mall of America before spending her time stateside with mentors at UnitedHealthcare in Minnesota.

While these women will certainly learn from the MPWs they’ll spend the next few weeks shadowing, many of them agreed that simply having the opportunity to meet one another has already been worth the trip.

“The other entrepreneurs, we all have similar disappointments, and some of us have similar experiences in male-dominated industries,” Lawal said.

In mid-April, the group will meet up again in New York with their mentors to talk about their experiences and say goodbye before heading home. We’ll be there—and we’ll report back on how it all went.