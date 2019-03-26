You Can Buy the Mueller Report on Amazon… As Soon As It’s Made Public

As Democrats push for the entirety of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to be made public, some are already profiting off the proposition on Amazon.

Not even a week has passed since the Mueller report was sent to the Department of Justice, but two books available for pre-order on Amazon tout the full report with detailed analysis. Each has a placeholder publication date of April 30, with a disclosure that this date may change depending on when and if the Mueller report is made public.

The first listing, titled “The Mueller Report: The Final Report of the Special Counsel into Donald Trump, Russia, and Collusion,” is available for $9.20 in paperback and includes the special counsel’s report with an introduction by lawyer and Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz. It’s already shot to the top of Amazon’s Best Seller list in the “political parties” category, despite no guarantee it’ll ever be available.

The second, titled simply “The Mueller Report,” is attributed to The Washington Post. The paperback goes for $10.49 and claims to have “the most complete and authoritative” analysis available by the Post staff. The book includes this introduction, Mueller’s report, a timeline of events, a guide to those involved, and “key documents” with adjoining explanations by Post writers.

The listings describe the Mueller report as “required” or “essential” reading for all American citizens, but the DOJ has not said whether it will release the document in its entirety.

Attorney General William Barr provided a four-page summary of the report to Congress on Sunday, announcing that Mueller found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and no determination either way on the matter of potential obstruction of justice conducted by President Donald Trump. The details surrounding this nearly two-year investigation, however, are still in the dark.

The House of Representatives passed a unanimous vote earlier this month demanding the DOJ make Mueller’s report public to both Congress and its constituents (excluding any confidential information), but no such action has been made.