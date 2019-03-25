Trump Said the Mueller Investigation Went ‘100% the Way It Should’

President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn’t mind if Attorney General William Barr released special counsel Robert Mueller’s whole report, adding that the investigation he long derided as a “witch hunt” went “100% the way it should have been.”

“There are a lot of people out there who have done very, very evil things, very bad things, I would say treasonous things against our country,” Trump said, according to CNN.

It was unclear if the president was referring to those indicted by Mueller’s report or if he was referring to those responsible for the report itself. Either way, he said those “that have done such harm to our country… will certainly be looked at.”

“They lied to Congress. Many of them, you know who they are. They’ve done so many evil things,” the president said, remaining vague. He added that “they” created a “false narrative.”

Bloomberg reports that revenge may be on Trump’s mind, with Monday’s comments potentially targeting Democrats.

“We can never let this happen to another president again,” said Trump.

Mueller’s report is still not public—despite a unanimous House vote demanding otherwise—but Barr reported to Congress Sunday that the investigation found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The report did not draw a conclusion on whether Trump may have obstructed justice.

Trump has presented total confidence since Friday, however, tweeting that the investigation resulted in “Total EXONERATION.“