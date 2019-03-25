Meredith Watson, RBG Beer, Simone Startup: Broadsheet March 25

• The startup tackling discrimination. When I sat down with Ariella Steinhorn and Mary Rinaldi in December, it had been less than six months since both were pushed out of jobs at small, male-dominated New York startups.

After being introduced by a mutual friend, the pair had quickly bonded over their similar experiences—surviving what they describe as toxic work environments, enduring the emotional toll taken by those environments, and, crucially, their relief at finding employment attorneys who were able to guide them through severance negotiations.

That common experience inspired the duo to launch Simone, a small, very early-stage startup that’s working to connect people in crisis at work with attorneys, and eventually, with therapists and career coaches.

Steinhorn and Rinaldi’s startup is part of a cottage industry of businesses that have launched or found traction in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Some aim to provide big-data insights to corporations on sexual harassment in their workforces; others want to connect victims of sexual harassment with others who name the same perpetrator.

But unlike some of the companies in its cohort, Simone’s focus is less on the acute problem of sexual harassment, and more on the murkier area of workplace discrimination, which can take a host of difficult-to-pin-down forms. It’s an area that’s ripe for attention, attorneys say. Workers who suspect they’re experiencing discrimination at work, but aren’t ready or able to pursue a full-scale lawsuit, have historically struggled to find resources that can help them navigate their way through such thorny situations.

As Steinhorn says of the pair’s thinking when they first came up with the idea: “Maybe this just happened to us. Maybe we are outliers. But we had a suspicion that wasn’t the case.”

Read the story for more on how Simone plans to get employees the resources they need—and why that’s such a daunting challenge.

