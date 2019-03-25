Avocado Grower Recalls Products in Six States

You might want to think twice before ordering that avocado toast this week.

A California company has recalled avocados in six states over possible listeria contamination.

Henry Avocado is recalling both conventional and organic avocados that were sold in California, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New Hampshire. The recall is only for the fruit that was grown in California. Avocados imported from Mexico are not affected.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in announcing the recall, said it has not received any reports of illnesses associated with the recall.

Listeria can cause symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages.

Consumers can recognize the recalled product by looking for stickers that say “Bravocado” on them. (Organic avocados that are recalled don’t have the “Bravocado” sticker, but instead say “organic” and include “California” on the sticker.)

Consumers are encouraged to discard the avocados or return them to the point of purchase.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Listeria fears last affected 300,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products last October. It was also detected in recalled frozen broccoli last May. While serious, it’s nowhere near as widespread as the E. coli outbreak last year surrounding romaine lettuce.