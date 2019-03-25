Here's Apple's New Apple News+ Magazine Subscription Service

Apple is getting into the news subscription business with its new Apple News+, a paid version of the company’s Apple News.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new service, which costs $9.99 monthly, at an event on Monday in Cupertino, Calif.

Subscribers will be able to access 300 magazines, including Billboard, The New Yorker, and Popular Science. Some digital-only publications will be available as well, including tech news site TechCrunch and entertainment and arts site Vulture.

Apple News+ will also include a few newspapers like The Los Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal, but not The New York Times or The Washington Post, both of which declined to participate.

Cook took some subtle shots at competitors like Facebook and Google that have also partnered with news organizations to distribute news. He called Apple’s news strategy a “different approach than others,” saying that it “prioritizes news source reputation over propensity of headlines to garner clicks and likes.”

Apple editors will pick the top stories that will be featured within the app’s main news feed, a tactic aimed at averting the problem of highlighting content of questionable quality. Additionally, the service will recommend articles to readers that Apple believes will interest them, but the company, which emphasizes privacy in its products to contrast it with more data-hungry Google and Facebook, promised that it won’t “know what you read.”