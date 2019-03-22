Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products after customers reported finding pieces of metal in the popular children’s food.

The Tyson recall, made in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, applies to both the regular and Buffalo-style chicken strips that were sold in 25-ounce packages nationwide. Also included are 20-pound cases of the product.

Customers are being urged to look for bags with the “best if used by” date of Nov. 30, 2019. Customers who have the Tyson Buffalo-Style Chicken Strips should look for case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours, while those who have the Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips should watch for case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours.

Frozen 20-pound cases of Tyson Chicken Strips with a Nov. 30, 2019 “Best if used by” date and case code 3348CNQ03 are also included in the recall.

All of the affected Tyson products have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the packaging.

This is the fourth notable frozen chicken recall this year. In January, Tyson recalled 36,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets. Less than two weeks before that, Perdue Foods recalled 68,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets, after consumers reported finding chunks of wood inside of the product. Also in January, Purdue was also forced to recall 16,000 pounds of Refrigerated Fun Shapes Chicken Nuggets due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.