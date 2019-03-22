Tesla Reboots Customer Referral Program With Less Impressive Perks

Tesla is reviving its customer referral program. But if you’re hoping for the kinds of perks Tesla offered in the previous program, you’re out of luck.

In a statement on Thursday, Tesla (tsla) said that anyone who refers someone to a new Tesla vehicle will get 1,000 free miles of Supercharging on their vehicle. There’s no limit on the number of people users can refer and the 1,000-mile offer will be available on each referral. Additionally, with each referral, Tesla owners will be placed in a drawing to win a Founder’s Series Model Y or Founder’s Series Roadster signed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and chief designer Franz von Holzhausen.

The new referral program is a shadow of its predecessor. In that program, the first referral earned Tesla owners the opportunity to launch a photo of themselves into deep space. A subsequent referral gave referrers a Tesla Wall Connector signed by Musk. Those who referred five people to Tesla cars got discounts on the Roadster.

While the referral program had helped Tesla sell more vehicles, in January, Musk announced plans to shutter it because of its exorbitant costs. The company said that it would pass on the cost-savings from the referral program to its customers.

In its statement on Thursday, Tesla said that its new referral program doesn’t carry the same costs as the previous program. The company called its new reward program “super exclusive.”