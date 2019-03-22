Term Sheet -- Friday, March 22

Rent the Runway reached “unicorn” status yesterday, meaning the company is now valued at more than $1 billion. The online clothing rental service raised $125 million in venture funding from investors including Franklin Templeton Investments, Bain Capital Ventures, and T. Rowe Price.

The news comes days after Glossier, a direct-to-consumer beauty brand, also raised a mega-round of $100 million at a $1.2 billion valuation. Both Rent the Runway and Glossier are women-led and both serve female customers.

My colleague Emma Hinchliffe spoke with Rent the Runway co-founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman about going through the fundraising process (while nine months pregnant). Below is an excerpt of the conversation:

Fortune: What does reaching unicorn status mean to you, especially while nine months pregnant?

Hyman: I’m really proud of it. Rent the Runway is my first child. I feel that I’ve been on a 10-year journey with an amazing team of people to co-parent this Rent the Runway child and have it grow up. I hope it will inspire thousands of other women around the world that they can do this, too. Perhaps there’s more fear of building a business while pregnant than necessary.

How did investors react to you raising money while in your third trimester?

Hyman: It was never brought up. I don’t think that being pregnant affected the process at all. What had a bigger effect on the process is that our consumer base is 100% female. Describing Rent the Runway Unlimited to the investor set is similar to describing Fortnite to a group of senior citizens. They don’t fundamentally get it, or emotionally connect to it in the same way.

It’s interesting that the two biggest new investors in Rent the Runway — T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton — that the deals were led at those companies by senior women who also happen to be customers of Rent the Runway. They were able to think deeper in their diligence because they already had baseline understanding of what we were doing.

Being pregnant wasn’t really a dictating factor in when to raise money or whether to raise money. I’ve never worked harder than I’ve worked over the last year of Rent the Runway. That’s because of the acceleration we’ve seen in how women are using the subscription products and how they’re using it for so many of their daily use cases. We really felt when we saw our customers were using this 120 days a year, we really had to go for this and accelerate subscription. I believe that when you’re happy in your life, lots of amazing things happen across all fronts. In a sense, the pregnancy might have fueled the incredible fundraising accomplishments we’ve had and the incredible growth of the business because there’s so much to look forward to.

Read the full Q&A here.

AND MORE:

…Uber chose the New York Stock Exchange for its upcoming initial public offering. (Lyft is set to go public on the Nasdaq.) Pinterest also plans to go public on the NYSE.

…Tesla is suing former employees for allegedly stealing trade secrets.

… And one fun thing: Someone made a parody website called VC Starter Kit. Its tagline is, “It’s never been easier to look like a VC.” The “partner” kit includes a Patagonia fleece vest, Allbirds, and the books Sapiens and Zero to One. Term Sheet was featured under the “content” portion — ”We’ll subscribe you to all of the important VC newsletters like Term Sheet, StrictlyVC, Stratechery, and Wine Spectator.” As Stratechery’s Ben Thompson said, “I can’t decide if I’m honored or horrified to see Stratechery included.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (The website says all profits from starter kit purchases will be donated to AllRaise, a nonprofit dedicated to diversity in tech.)