Go into Saturday’s National Puppy Day with caution: Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced its voluntarily recalling eight different kinds of canned dog food for potentially toxic levels of Vitamin D.

(1/3) We are deeply sorry to announce that we are expanding our 1/31/19 canned dog food recall associated with elevated levels of vitamin D. To check if your product is on the list visit https://t.co/rlXZlThx1y. No dry foods, cat foods or treats are affected. — Hill's Pet Nutrition (@HillsPet) March 21, 2019

“Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death,” the FDA warned Thursday in a release about the recall.

Sunshine Mills recalled several types of dog and puppy food in December for potentially high levels of Vitamin D as well.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s newly flagged products add on to the 25 other dog foods it recalled in January for the same reason, USA Today reports. The company has listed all 33 of its potentially toxic foods on its website here.

According to the FDA, “The recall was expanded after the FDA requested that Hill’s test samples of foods it had produced that were not part of the original recall.”

The pet food company published a letter addressed to customers Wednesday stating, “no dry foods, cat foods or treats are affected.”