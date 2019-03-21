Term Sheet -- Thursday, March 21

Starbucks will serve you a triple venti half-sweet non-fat caramel macchiato with a side of fresh funding. The Seattle-based coffee giant is investing $100 million in a new venture fund that will be managed by Valor Equity Partners. Valor, a Chicago-based growth equity firm, has backed companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and Bird.

The new Valor Siren Ventures Fund is seeking to raise an additional $300 million from outside investors in the coming months. It will deploy capital to food and retail-focused startups.

“We believe that innovative ideas are fuel for the future, and we continue to build on this heritage inside our company across beverage, experiential retail, and our digital flywheel,” said Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson.

Johnson, who took over as chief executive in 2017, has more than three decades of experience working at tech companies like IBM, Juniper Networks, and Microsoft. So it’s not surprising that Starbucks is dabbling in more tech & venture-related projects as of late. Although Starbucks has not commented on any specific investments it will make, allow me to read into the news far more than I probably should.

You might remember that Starbucks is working closely with Bakkt, a cryptocurrency trading company. One of Bakkt’s goals is to transform the retail payments system where merchants pay steep fees for every dollar you and I pay at the checkout counter.

In January, Bakkt CEO Kelly Loeffler told Fortune that her company is partnering with Starbucks to build the template for how payments would work. “At first, it will be available for use in apps,” she said. “Think about today’s Starbucks app. You can pre-fund a prepaid or stored value card with a digital app. The first use case is to pre-fund the cards, with Bitcoin. The goal is to give consumers the choice between purchasing with digital or fiat currency.”

To take it one step further, Valor Equity Partners has investments in crypto and blockchain-focused startups including BitGo, Harbor, and Eris Exchange. So while everyone is speculating which traditional food & retail startups this new fund might back, I think it’s worth looking one layer deeper and keeping an eye on the next wave of companies attempting to upend retail as we know it today. And of course, when that happens, Starbucks would be at the forefront.

BLUE JEANS IPO: The hottest company making its public debut at the moment is not a tech startup. Levi Strauss & Co, the 166-year-old jeans maker, priced its shares at $17, which gave the company a $6.6 billion valuation. My colleague Phil Wahba writes:

The hot IPO is counterintuitive for a retail and apparel company given the travails companies in those sectors have faced in recent years. But under CEO Chip Bergh, Levi’s has staged a remarkable comeback. Only a few years ago, Levi’s was handcuffed by a heavy debt load and struggling to find a niche for itself in the competitive denim market and the booming athleisure market dominated by the likes of Lululemon Athletica. And it had grown overly reliant on declining department stores.

