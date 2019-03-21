Postpartum Depression Drug, Google Fine, Bumble VC: Broadsheet March 21

• The next generation’s gender gap. By now, Broadsheet readers are likely familiar with the time-use gender gap: That men have about 30 more minutes of free time a day due, in large part, to the time women dedicate to chores, child care, and their own personal upkeep. It’s a drum we beat quite often.

But recent research tells us something new: that the gap is not limited to adults—teens experience it too.

Boys, ages 15-17, have about six hours of leisure time per day, versus girls’ five hours or so, according to Pew. What accounts for the difference? Girls commit more time than boys to errands, homework, and—similar to their older counterparts—grooming and housework, 23 minutes and 14 minutes each day, respectively. (It should be noted that girls are also more likely to say they feel tense or nervous about their day every or almost every day—36% versus 23%.)

“When it comes to the amount of time spent on housework, the differences between boys and girls reflect gender dynamics that are also evident among adults,” the Pew study says. In short, teens are picking up on parents’ cues.

“Kids’ activities are in part driven by their own parents’ gender division of labor,” Jill Yavorsky, a sociologist at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, told The Atlantic in a recent piece. “These really mirror each other in a lot of ways.”

But just as adolescents can mimic negative traits, they can take up positive ones too. Grown sons of working mothers are likely to spend more time on child care, while adult daughters of working moms have a tendency to work longer hours and earn more money than those whose moms didn’t work.

While much as been made of erasing the lines between boys and girls in a material sense (recall, for instance, that retailer Target eliminated its gender-based signage a few years back), what really needs our attention, as The Atlantic’s Joe Pinsker points out, are the gendered signals we’re sending at home.