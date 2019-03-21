Win Warren Buffett's NCAA Office Pool and You Could Get $1 Million Per Year for Life

If you’re one of the 375,000 people who, directly or indirectly, call Warren Buffett your boss, you’ve got a chance to win what is arguably the best March Madness office pool in the country.

Buffett, once again, is offering $1 million per year for life to anyone at his companies who perfectly picks the teams that make it into the Sweet 16. That offer extends to Berkshire Hathaway employees, as well as all of the company’s subsidiaries, such as Dairy Queen, Geico, Helzberg Diamonds, and See’s Candies.

If more than one employee is omniscient in their picks, they split the pot.

“All you have to do is get through the first bracket to win $1 million, assuming nobody else wins at the same time—then you split the million,” Buffett told CNBC.

Should no one pick the Sweet 16, whoever lasts longest in the pool without any upsets will win a one-time prize of $100,000 (which is also split in case of multiple people hitting the same point.)

The million-dollar prize pool is a regular occurrence at Berkshire Hathaway. For the past five years, though, no one has managed to win the grand prize.

There are a few more tools to help Berkshire Hathaway employees do so this year, though. Adobe, for instance, has opened its Big Data database up to anyone to help them pick their brackets.