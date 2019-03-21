FDA Recalls Children's Cough Syrup Sold At Dollar General Stores

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on baby cough syrup distributed and sold nationwide at Dollar General stores. The children’s cough syrup, DG/Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus, is produced by New York-based Kingston Pharma.

The cough syrup has the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, a bacterium found in food and soil, or Bacillus circulans, a human pathogen also found in soil. When consumed, these bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illnesses that lead to vomiting or diarrhea with varying degrees of severity. Though no illnesses have been reported to date, infants, young children, and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk for health complications associated with consuming any products that may contain Bacillus cereus and Bacillus circulans.

More information about the recall, including identifying details about the specific lot of two-fluid-ounce bottles (lot KL180157) being recalled, can be found in Wednesday’s recall notice, posted here. Consumers that bought the recalled product may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Production of the children’s cough syrup has been temporarily suspended pending an investigation into the source of the problem by the FDA and Kingston Pharma.