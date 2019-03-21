Saucony and Dunkin’ are back with yet another doughnut-inspired sneaker.

Following their first successful collaboration last year, the Massachusetts-based athletic shoe company and coffee chain have come together to create a new shoe ahead of this year’s Boston Marathon.

“Inspired by Boston’s historic marathon, these two iconic local brands have joined forces to honor the symbiotic relationship between running, coffee, and doughnuts,” the two companies said in a statement.

Dunkin’ sweet. Saucony fast. Boston proud. We cooked up another exclusive Saucony x Dunkin’ collaboration to celebrate Boston. Get ‘em while they’re fresh! 🍩 Shop the Saucony x Dunkin’ Kinvara 10 on https://t.co/abknGvnezd today.

Using Saucony’s Kinvara 10 as the canvas, the shoe is emblazoned with the word “Dunkin” in the chain’s signature pink and orange colors. The shoe also features a strawberry-frosted, sprinkled doughnut medallion on the laces, a coffee cup on the tongue, and the word “Boston” on a reflective strip on the back of the shoe.

Each pair of Dunkin’ Saucony sneakers comes in a custom shoebox that resembles a Dunkin’ doughnut box, along with three pairs of laces in white, orange, and pink. They’re available in women’s, men’s, and children’s sizes on the Saucony website now.

This is not Saucony’s first foray into food-inspired sneakers. Featuring everything from a burger to bacon & eggs in the past, Saucony launched a millennial-approved shoe just last month, inspired by avocado toast.