CVS Pharmacy is jumping on the CBD bandwagon.

The company said in a statement to CNBC on Wednesday that it’s now selling cannabidiol (CBD) products at locations across eight states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, and Maryland, among others. The company is selling everything from lotions to sprays and said that it’s only working with CBD companies “that are complying with applicable laws and that meet CVS’s high standards for quality.”

CBD is most commonly found in hemp and marijuana. CBD is the legal component in marijuana that can have several health benefits, like reducing inflammation, helping with stress, and more. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the component that gives people the “high” in marijuana. It’s also the component that makes marijuana federally illegal. Medical marijuana or recreational marijuana are legal in dozens of states across the U.S.

CBD has quickly become a hot product for people seeking relief for a host of health issues. And since it’s legal, retailers are flocking to carry CBD products in their stores.

CVS didn’t say in its statement to CNBC whether it will roll out CBD products to additional locations across the country. The company did tell CNBC, however, that for now, it isn’t carrying CBD supplements or food additives.