Democratic Super PAC Launches $50 Million Effort to Weaken Trump in 2020

The 2020 presidential election is still more than a year away, but it’s not just candidates who are announcing their intentions early—super PACs are, too.

American Bridge, one of the largest Democratic super PACs, is launching a $50 million effort to decrease support for Trump amongst white working-class voters in the midwest, reports NBC News.

According to the report, American Bridge and its affiliated non-profit are currently on a fundraising tour in hopes of bumping its budget from less than $30 million to $80 million ahead of the 2020 election. While the PAC has been heavily involved in Senate, House, and gubernatorial races in the past, this is the first time it plans to substantially contribute to a presidential race.

For now, American Bridge is staying neutral in the primary. The additional funds will be used for a paid advertising campaign across TV, radio, and digital, among other efforts to “persuade rural and exurban voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania…that Trump has been harmful for their economic interests,” according to NBC.

American Bridge joins another super PAC stepping up efforts ahead of the 2020 election. On Tuesday, Priorities USA launched its first digital ad campaign in battleground states such as Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, after pledging to spend $100 million in an effort to defeat Trump.