Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly considering Philadelphia for the headquarters of his yet-unannounced 2020 presidential bid.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the location would keep Biden’s campaign close to his roots, according to The Wall Street Journal. Biden has teased a presidential run for months now but has stopped short of formally throwing his hat into the crowded Democratic ring.

Earlier this week Biden reportedly asked a handful of supporters for help in securing major donors, expressing concern that his campaign wouldn’t be able to raise millions as quickly as some progressive candidates, like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke—each of whom raised approximately $6 million within the first 24 hours of announcing their candidacy.

As an established Democrat (Biden served as a senator from Delaware for over 30 years before becoming Barack Obama’s VP in 2009), the 76-year-old is a favorite to many world leaders, Politico reports. He also has amble name recognition among the American people and is considered by some to be the best option to prevent President Donald Trump from winning a second term.

However, the Democratic race is still heating up. With more than a year to go before the election, more than a dozen candidates have announced their bid for the White House. Meanwhile, Biden is taking his time.

At a Delaware Democratic Party fundraising dinner last week, Biden caught himself after nearly letting his intentions slip. “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the United … anybody who would run,” he said, according to CNN.