Cindy McCain Shares Hateful Facebook Message From Stranger Targeting Late Husband, Daughter

Cindy McCain tweeted an expletive-filled message someone sent her Wednesday calling her late husband John McCain “traitorous” and “warmongering,” just days after President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the decorated Vietnam War veteran.

“I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be,” McCain tweeted. “I’m posting her note for her family and friends could see.”

The message, which appears to have been sent through Facebook messenger, harshly condemns McCain’s husband, adding “I’m glad he’s dead.” It also attacks the appearance of McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, and says the sender hopes she “chokes to death.”

The message comes just a day after Trump said, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be” and three days after the president condemned the late McCain for his connection to the Russia dossier and his opposition to repealing Obamacare.

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

In response to Trump’s comments, Meghan McCain said on ABC’s “The View” that her father “would think it’s hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death as well.”

Some Republicans have voiced dissent to Trump’s comments. Utah Senator Mitt Romney tweeted, “I can’t understand why the President would, once again, disparage a man as exemplary as my friend John McCain.”

John McCain died in August at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. He served as a Republican Arizona senator for more than 30 years, earning respect from both sides of the aisle.