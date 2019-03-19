Starbucks is revising its loyalty rewards program to offer customers more rewards. Specifically, the stars that customers currently earn for making Starbucks purchases will now be able to be redeemed in other ways.

The changes are set to go into effect on April 16, but new members will be able to start earning points for redemption right away.

Customers will be able to get a free espresso shot, dairy substitute or additional flavor for 25 points, free coffee, tea, or bakery item at 50 stars, free handcrafted drink or hot breakfast item at 150 stars, and a free lunch sandwich, protein box, or salad at 200 stars. A new 400-star tour will allow customers to get select merchandise and at-home coffee for free.

Starbucks’ rewards program has existed now for over a decade and has more than 16.3 million active members, accounting for 40% of the company’s transactions, CNBC reports.

The company’s current program awards customers two stars for every $1 they spend with the company. When a customer reaches 125 points they can redeem their stars for a free drink or food item. The new program will allow redemption as early as 25 points.

Additionally, the updated program will eliminate the two tiers of Starbucks Rewards, green and gold, and instead will put all of the customers together.