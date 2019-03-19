Coca-Cola Drops Three Sparkling Smartwater Flavors to Compete With La Croix, Pepsi

Smartwater is getting an upgrade.

The Coca-Cola Co. will roll out three flavored sparkling versions of its successful bottled water brand this summer—strawberry blood orange, fuji apple pear, and raspberry rose.

The drinks will be available at select locations in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston starting today. They’ll be available nationwide by early summer, the company says.

Sparkling water is in the midst of a surge in popularity. In the last 10 years, seltzer sales have nearly tripled. La Croix has been a big beneficiary of this, prompting the cola giants to pay attention to the market.

Pepsi jumped in last year with Bubly, promoting the brand with a high profile Super Bowl commercial this year. Coke already has a foothold in the market with its Dasani sparkling water, Seagram’s seltzer and club soda, and Topo Chico sparkling mineral water.

Smartwater, though, is a premium product that caters to an audience that’s more similar to the ones La Croix and Bubly are chasing.

Coke has been expanding its lineup fairly rapidly of late. The company recently unveiled Orange Vanilla Coke, its first new flavor for its flagship drink in over a decade; it plans to roll out two Diet Coke flavors this year; and has launched an alcohol-infused product in select markets.